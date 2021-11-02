Winnipeg police say missing 11-year-old girl believed to be with her mother

Winnipeg -

The Winnipeg Police Service said an 11-year-old girl missing since last week is now believed to be with her mother.

Officers said earlier this week that Angela Aguilar-Hernandez was last seen on Oct. 27 in the River Heights area.

She is described as four-feet-eleven-inches tall with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoody and blue jeans.

Friday, police provided an update on the search, saying Angela is believed to be with her mother, Flor Aguilar-Hernandez. Flor is described as five-feet tall, weighing 110 pounds with long, black hair.

Officers said Flor is also missing.

Police ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.