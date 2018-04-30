Featured
Winnipeg police say missing man safely located
Police announced Monday night Vancura had been safely located. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 3:42PM CST
Last Updated Monday, April 30, 2018 7:13PM CST
Winnipeg police say a man reported missing earlier has been safely located.
Police said Monday afternoon they were searching for Michal Vancura, 54, who was last seen Sunday morning in the St. Norbert area.
