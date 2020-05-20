WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are turning to the public for help finding a 58-year-old male.

Police say Grzegorz (Greg) Rado was last seen in the Transcona area during the evening of Sunday, May 17.

He is described as 5’8” with a small build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue stripes, jeans and black shoes.

It’s believed that Rado is driving his 2008 Grey Pontiac G5, with Manitoba licence plate: HVY 311.

Police are concerned for Rado’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.