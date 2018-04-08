

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 10-year-old Marie Hartie. Hartie was last seen in downtown Winnipeg Saturday evening.

She is described as five feet tall, with a thin build, and straight, reddish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing grey winter jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, pink tights with blue and red "Pepsi" logos, and black shoes.

Police say they are concerned for Hartie’s well-being. You can contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 with any information.