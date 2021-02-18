WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg police is asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old girl last seen about 10 days ago.

Police said Precious Keeper was last seen on Feb. 9 in Winnipeg's Broadway-Assiniboine area. Police said she has not made contact on social media since Feb. 17.

Keeper is described as five-foot-seven, weighing about 120 bounds, with long brown and purple hair, and brown eyes. Police did not have a description of what she was wearing.

Police said they are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.