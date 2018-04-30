Featured
Winnipeg police search for missing man
Winnipeg police said Michal Vancura was last seen Sunday morning in the St. Norbert area. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 3:42PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in locating a missing man.
Police said Michal Vancura, 54, was last seen Sunday morning in the St. Norbert area.
Vancura is described as five feet eight inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodies, grey sweatpants and runners.
Anyone with information on Vancura’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.