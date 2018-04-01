

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing 25-year-old man.

Police said Russell Damian Sand was last seen Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. at The Forks.

Sand is six feet tall, with a skinny build and sandy-brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black hoodie, and black jeans. He was also wearing blue and tan boots, and carrying a grey backpack.

Police are concerned for Sand’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6222.