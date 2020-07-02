WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police said Noy Bounvongxay, 36, was last seen early Thursday morning in the Southdale area.

Bounvongxay is described as being five feet four, with a slim build, and long brown hair with bangs. Police did not say what Bounvongxay was last seen wearing.

Officers are concerned for her wellbeing and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.