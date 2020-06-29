WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a mother and her 10-year-old daughter who haven't been seen for almost two weeks.

Police said Flor de Girasol Aguilar-Hernandez, 33, and 10-year-old Angela Aguilar-Hernandez were last seen on June 17.

Flor de Girasol is described as five-foot-ten and weighs about 110 pounds. She has long black hair.

Police describe Angela as standing about four feet tall with long black hair.

Police say they are concerned for their wellbeing. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at (204) 986-6250.