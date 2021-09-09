Winnipeg police search for 'persons of interest' in robbery investigation

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg police are searching for 'persons of interest' after a robbery in July sent a man to hospital.

Police said a man in his 40s was robbed while in the first 100 block of Carlton Street on July 30. During the robbery, police said the man was injured. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

On Thursday, police released surveillance images of four people who police said are 'persons of interest' in the robbery investigation.

Anyone who recognizes these people or has information that could help investigators is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.