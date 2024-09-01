Winnipeg police search for second suspect in downtown assault, robbery

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect involved in an assault outside a downtown nightclub early Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m., officers responded to a man in his 20s who had been assaulted outside the World Famous Palomino Club in the 400 block of Main Street. He was standing outside the club when he got into a fight with an unknown man in the area. The unknown man brought the victim to the ground, punching and kicking his body before leaving the area.

As the victim lay on the ground, a second man approached him and started kicking the victim, before making off with some of his personal property.

Police arrived and bystanders identified the second man as 25-year-old Ethan McDougall, of Winnipeg.

McDougall has been charged with robbery and failing to comply with a release order. He was also detained in custody.

The victim suffered injuries but didn’t want medical attention.

Police continue to search for the unknown man who initially assaulted the victim.