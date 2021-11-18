Winnipeg police searching for lost magazine with ammunition

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a lost magazine that contains ammunition.

On Wednesday, police tweeted that the ammunition storage device came off the magazine holder on an officer’s duty belt.

Officers noted this took place during the course of duty; however, they did not provide information on where or when it happened.

Police are continuing to look for the magazine. Anyone who finds it is asked to return it to police headquarters or call 204-986-6222.