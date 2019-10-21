Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing man who was last seen in the Wolseley area on Oct. 11.

Police said they are concerned for the wellbeing of David Lal, 31.

He is described as being five foot one, weighing 150 pounds, with short black hair.

Police said he may have been wearing a white jacket.

Anyone with information about Lal’s whereabouts is asking to contact the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.