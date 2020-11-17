WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash from July 2019.

Police said the single-vehicle collision took place on July 31, 2019, around 11:45 p.m. on the Midtown Bridge.

Both the driver of the motorcycle and the passenger, a 28-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital. The woman died from her injuries.

Now the Winnipeg police’s traffic division is asking for the public’s help in finding the man who was driving the motorcycle, as he is wanted on charges related to the incident.

Jean-Pierre Oliviero, 34, is the subject of an arrest warrant for operating a motor vehicle impaired causing death.

Police describe him as six feet, 176 pounds, with a medium build, short brown hair and green eyes.

Officers ask anyone with information on Oliviero’s location to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.