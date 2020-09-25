WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 10-year-old girl.

Aaliyah Morrisseau was last seen in the North End on September 24, and police say they are concerned for her well-being.

Morrisseau is five-foot-two with a small build. She has long dark hair with pink bangs.

Police believe she is still in the North End.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.