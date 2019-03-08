Featured
Winnipeg police searching for missing 10-year-old last seen downtown
Kingston Hamilton-Yackel was last seen in the city’s downtown area on the morning of March 8. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy.
Kingston Hamilton-Yackel was last seen in the city’s downtown area on the morning of March 8.
He is described as five feet with a medium build and shaved head, and was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket, a black sweater, jeans and a grey toque with fur trim.
Police are worried for Hamilton-Yackel’s wellbeing. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the missing person unit at 204-986-6250.