Winnipeg police are asking for help from members of the public to find a missing teen.

Daveena Kissack, 17, was last seen April 27, 2018, in the North End of Winnipeg.

Police said Kissack is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a thin build and blonde hair and blue eyes.

The bridge of her nose is pierced between her eyes, and she was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black sweats and white flip flop sandals.

Officers are concerned for Kissack’s wellbeing and ask anyone with information to contact the missing person’s unit at 204-986-6250, or Crime Stoppers.