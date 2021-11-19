BREAKING
Winnipeg police searching for missing 22-year-old woman
Hailey Bittern was last seen in the St. Vital area in Winnipeg on Nov. 17 and Winnipeg police is concerned for her well-being. (Source: Winnipeg police)
WINNIPEG -
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 22-year-old woman.
Hailey Bittern was last seen on Nov. 17 in the St. Vital area of Winnipeg.
Police said she is around five-foot-eight and 155 pounds with a slim build. She was last seen wearing a light brown jacket, grey sweat pants and tan Ugg-style boots.
Police said they are concerned for her well-being and if anyone knows where she is, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6250.
