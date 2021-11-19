Winnipeg police searching for missing 22-year-old woman

Hailey Bittern was last seen in the St. Vital area in Winnipeg on Nov. 17 and Winnipeg police is concerned for her well-being. (Source: Winnipeg police) Hailey Bittern was last seen in the St. Vital area in Winnipeg on Nov. 17 and Winnipeg police is concerned for her well-being. (Source: Winnipeg police)

