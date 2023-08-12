Winnipeg police searching for missing 81-year-old

Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in finding a missing 81-year-old man.

Earle Ellis was last seen in the Booth area in west Winnipeg on Friday, August 11, around 8:30 a.m.

He is six feet tall, with a medium build, medium length grey hair, and a full grey beard and moustache.

Police say Ellis is possibly wearing a brown button up hospital shirt under a black jacket, and white runners.

Police are concerned for Ellis’ well-being. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.