WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a woman missing since Monday.

Cindy Murdoch, 39, was last seen in Crescentwood Monday evening. Police say they are concerned for her well-being.

Murdoch is five foot five with an average build, blue eyes and short blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a black spring jacket.

Murdoch is a trustee with the Winnipeg School Division, representing Ward 5. She was elected in 2018.

“We’re all very concerned about Trustee Murdoch and her wellbeing and hope for good news on her whereabouts soon,” said Radean Carter, senior information officer for WSD.

Anyone with information on Murdoch’s location is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.