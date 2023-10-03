Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police searching for missing teen

    Julfidan (Juli) Rahmani, 15, was last seen on Oct. 2, 2023. (WPS Handout) Julfidan (Juli) Rahmani, 15, was last seen on Oct. 2, 2023. (WPS Handout)

    Winnipeg police are concerned for the safety of a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Monday.

    Julfidan (Juli) Rahmani was last seen at approximately 9:15 a.m. near the intersection of Fermor Avenue and St. Mary’s Road.

    She is five-foot-four with a thin build, has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Rahmani was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black crop top, black leggings, white shoes and was carrying a light coloured backpack.

    Anyone with information on Rahmani’s location is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News