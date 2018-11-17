

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy who’s been missing since last month.

Dominik McIvor-Sokil was last seen on Oct. 30 in Winnipeg’s West End.

He is described as five-foot-six, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. McIvor-Sokil was last seen dressed in a black sweater, black jeans and carrying a black and grey backpack.

The police are worried about McIvor-Sokil’s wellbeing. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.