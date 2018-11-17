Featured
Winnipeg police searching for missing teen last seen in West End
Dominik McIvor-Sokil. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, November 17, 2018 11:29AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy who’s been missing since last month.
Dominik McIvor-Sokil was last seen on Oct. 30 in Winnipeg’s West End.
He is described as five-foot-six, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. McIvor-Sokil was last seen dressed in a black sweater, black jeans and carrying a black and grey backpack.
The police are worried about McIvor-Sokil’s wellbeing. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.