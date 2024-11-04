Winnipeg police searching for missing teenage girl

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl.

Police say Jaelyn Boivin, 15, was last seen just before noon on Oct. 29 in the West Kildonan area.

She is described as five-foot-eight with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black velvet sweater, black leggings, white Nike runners, and a black backpack.

Police say they are concerned for her well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.