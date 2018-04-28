Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15 year-old boy.

Brian Thomas-Harris was last seen on Wednesday, April 25 near Dufferin Avenue and Satler Street. He is described as 6 feet tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and light facial hair.

The teenager was last spotted wearing a dark green jacket, red polo shirt, black jogging pants and black Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.