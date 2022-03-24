Winnipeg police searching for missing woman not seen since last week

Winnipeg -

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is looking for a missing 46-year-old woman.

Police said Tracie Harper, 46, was last seen in the Transcona area on March 17.

Police said Harper is five-foot-four with a medium build and short dark hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black wool coat.

WPS said it is concerned for Harper’s well-being. They ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call its missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.