Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 71-year-old man who lives with dementia.

Police said Jerry Pangborn was last seen February 13th around 11 a.m. in the area of London St and McLeod Avenue and they are concerned for his well-being.

Pangborn is described as 5’8” tall with short grey hair and a full salt-and-pepper beard. He wears prescription glasses and has a slim build.

Police said he was wearing a hat with ear flaps with a US flag decal, a grey and white camo jacket and walks with a wooden cane. He may be carrying a grey satchel over his shoulder. Police said Pangborn also wears a Medic Alert bracelet.

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or the police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.