Winnipeg police searching for stolen handcycle adapted for person with disability
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 11:33AM CST
Supplied image of the handcycle.
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public to help find a handcycle that was stolen from a residential building in downtown Winnipeg.
Officers said it was kept inside a storage room and taken overnight between May 14 and 15.
The handcycle had been specifically adapted for the owner, who has a disability.
Anyone with information about the location of the handcycle is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.