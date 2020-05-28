WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public to help find a handcycle that was stolen from a residential building in downtown Winnipeg.

Officers said it was kept inside a storage room and taken overnight between May 14 and 15.

The handcycle had been specifically adapted for the owner, who has a disability.

Anyone with information about the location of the handcycle is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.