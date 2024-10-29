Winnipeg police searching for suspects after another woman was carjacked

For the second time in as many days, a woman was carjacked in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police said officers were called to the 500 block of William Avenue on Oct. 27 around 9:15 p.m.

Officers learned a 34-year-old woman was leaving church when three people—two men and a woman—approached her.

Police said one of the people was armed, and the trio demanded her keys, took her out of the vehicle, and stole her property before driving away in her vehicle.

The woman did not need medical treatment, police said.

The major crimes unit is now searching for the three suspects.

The woman is described as Indigenous, around five-foot-five, with a skinny build, and was wearing a red hoodie with a grey jacket and grey pants. Police also said she has a small tattoo near her right eye.

The second person is believed to be an Indigenous man, around five-foot-five, also with a skinny build. Police said he was wearing a baseball hat and grey hoodie.

The last person is also believed to be an Indigenous man, around five-foot-six, and was wearing a grey hoodie or jacket.

If anyone has information on any of these people, they are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

This incident comes after a woman was run over by her own vehicle during a car jacking on Saturday.

It happened in the 300 block of York Avenue around 2:12 p.m. in the parking lot of York and Carlton Street.

As it happened, the woman was run over. She was taken to hospital with significant injuries and later upgraded to stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police said Tuesday it's not believed these incidents are related.