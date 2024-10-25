WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police searching for teen missing for two weeks

    Summer Halverson, 13, was last seen in Winnipeg's West End on Oct. 10, 2024. (Winnipeg Police) Summer Halverson, 13, was last seen in Winnipeg's West End on Oct. 10, 2024. (Winnipeg Police)
    Winnipeg police are concerned about the well-being of a teenage girl who has been missing for two weeks.

    Summer Halverson, 13, was last seen on Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the West End.

    Halverson is 170 cm in height with a medium build and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red puffer jacket, a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

    Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

