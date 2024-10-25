Winnipeg police searching for teen missing for two weeks

Winnipeg police are concerned about the well-being of a teenage girl who has been missing for two weeks.

Summer Halverson, 13, was last seen on Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the West End.

Halverson is 170 cm in height with a medium build and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red puffer jacket, a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.