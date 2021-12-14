Winnipeg police searching for woman last seen in the North End
Winnipeg police are searching for Leanne Patchinose after she was last seen Dec. 11 in the North End. (Source: Winnipeg Police)
WINNIPEG -
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.
Leanne Patchinose, 25, was last seen on Dec. 11 in the North End.
She is described as five-foot-seven, weighs 159 pounds with a medium build and has medium-length black hair, but police said she usually wears it in a bun.
She was wearing blue skinny jeans, a black hoody, a black winter jacket, a white and grey toque, and red, blue and yellow Under Armour runners.
If anyone has information on Patchinose’s whereabouts, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.