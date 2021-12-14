Winnipeg police searching for woman last seen in the North End

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Leanne Patchinose, 25, was last seen on Dec. 11 in the North End.

She is described as five-foot-seven, weighs 159 pounds with a medium build and has medium-length black hair, but police said she usually wears it in a bun.

She was wearing blue skinny jeans, a black hoody, a black winter jacket, a white and grey toque, and red, blue and yellow Under Armour runners.

If anyone has information on Patchinose’s whereabouts, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.