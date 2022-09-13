Winnipeg police seeing increase in call volumes

Calls to the Winnipeg Police Service’s communications centre are up, and so is the amount of time it takes for those calls to get answered.

A new report from Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth to the police board shows that between 2020 and 2021 the number of calls increased by about 10 per cent. This represents more than 670,000 calls, including 26 per cent considered to be high-emergency calls.

According to Smyth, 86 per cent of the calls had wait times of less than 15 seconds, which is below the 90 per cent standard.

The report also reveals that police don’t expect the number of calls to go down any time soon, as it predicts the call volumes will increase another four per cent annually.