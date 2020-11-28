Advertisement
Winnipeg police seek help to locate missing man
Published Saturday, November 28, 2020 11:13AM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for help finding Van Chanh Tran. (Source: Supplied)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old man.
Police said Van Chanh Tran was last seen by his friends in the Osborne Village area on the evening of November 24.
Tran is described as:
- Vietnamese
- 165 – 168 cm (5-5 – 5-6)
- very thin build
- black short hair
No clothing description is available.
The Winnipeg Police Service said it is concerned about Tran’s well-being and asks anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit 204-986-6250.