WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old man.

Police said Van Chanh Tran was last seen by his friends in the Osborne Village area on the evening of November 24.

Tran is described as:

Vietnamese

165 – 168 cm (5-5 – 5-6)

very thin build

black short hair

No clothing description is available.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it is concerned about Tran’s well-being and asks anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit 204-986-6250.