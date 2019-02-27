

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 86-year-old John Costello.

Costello was last seen in the south Transcona area Tuesday, but it’s believed he travelled between Lundar, Man., Ashern, Man., and Winnipeg that evening.

Police say Costello is driving a 2009 blue GMC Sierra pickup truck with the licence plate BAT 376. His truck has a blue cap on the back.

Costello is six-foot-four with an average build, has short white hair and is wearing glasses. He could also be wearing a one-piece black snowsuit and a red hat.

Police are concerned about his well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding Costello’s whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.