Winnipeg police seeking surveillance, information after fatal hit-and-run
A 61-year-old cyclist has died after a hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent Thursday morning.
According to the Winnipeg Police Service, emergency crews were called to the scene at Wellington Crescent near Cockburn Street North for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist.
Officers say the 61-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died.
His family has been notified, police say.
Officers say their investigation found the fatal collision was a hit-and-run, and both the cylist and the vehicle were travelling in the same direction.
A suspect vehicle has since been recovered, police say.
An investigation is ongoing. The area remains cordoned off to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Anyone with information, including possible dash cam footage or home surveillance, is asked to call the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Calgary 'using more water than it can produce', officials say
In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly were ordered to stop painting their Toronto home. Here is why.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
Prince William is usher at wedding of aristocrat the Duke of Westminster
The wedding of 33-year-old Hugh Grosvenor, one of Britain's wealthiest landowners, to his partner Olivia Henson, 31, is one of the high-society events of the year in Britain.
WATCH Wage growth may have risen, but not for everyone. An economist explains why
Canada's economy added more jobs than analysts expected in May, but the jobless rate also ticked up. An economist explained the mixed bag of findings and why it may indicate that the economy is starting to slow.
Strike looms for border workers if mediation doesn't deliver deal
Thousands of Canadian border workers could go on strike this afternoon if mediation doesn't deliver a deal before then.
He spent months visiting death row inmates and witnessed three executions. Here's what he's learned
On August 9, 2018, Steven Hale stood outside a Tennessee prison as a convicted murderer inside awaited a lethal dose of a three-drug cocktail. It was the first execution of a death row inmate in the state in nearly a decade.
Meet the joro, a flying spider scientists say could someday spread to Canada
Recent research suggests that an invasive species of large, colourful spiders that take to the air as babies could spread to Canada.
Ontario man shocked after wheel comes loose and causes nearly $7,000 in damage
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
The colour of your child's swimsuit can play a role in their safety at the pool, experts say
The colour of your child’s swimsuit could impact their safety at a swimming pool or the beach. That’s according to water safety experts who have taken a close look at how the hue of swimwear may influence how visible a child is under water.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Regina massage therapist accused of sexual assault during session with client
According to Regina police news release, the alleged assault took place during a massage therapy session in south Regina in April.
-
Sask. government calls on Ottawa to restrict AI voice cloning
Saskatchewan is calling on the federal government to implement restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for voice cloning in unsolicited communications.
-
NEW
NEW Saskatchewan's connections to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final
Saskatchewan's hockey roots run deep and once again this year there is more than a handful of connections to the Stanley Cup Final. Here's a look at those who have ties to the province.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government calls on Ottawa to restrict AI voice cloning
Saskatchewan is calling on the federal government to implement restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for voice cloning in unsolicited communications.
-
NEW
NEW Saskatchewan's connections to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final
Saskatchewan's hockey roots run deep and once again this year there is more than a handful of connections to the Stanley Cup Final. Here's a look at those who have ties to the province.
-
Sask. Trucking Association opposes provincial program recognizing Class 1 licences of foreign drivers
The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) is concerned about a new program that exempts temporary foreign workers with Class 1 licences from mandatory training before working in the agricultural sector.
Edmonton
-
Stanley Cup win by the Oilers would net Colorado sports bar owners nearly $600,000
The Oilers not only have the opportunity to bring the long-awaited Stanley Cup back to Canada, they also could bring a major financial windfall to two Colorado sports bar owners.
-
Sunrise and Edmonton: Hockey cities with big malls meet up in Stanley Cup final
The mayor of Sunrise, Fla., a city near the edge of the Everglades, home to the NHL Panthers and conspicuously named to avoid death, says it's not that different from Edmonton.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, cloudy weekend ahead
Sunshine and gusty conditions will give way to clouds, showers and a big cooldown for Saturday in the Edmonton area.
Calgary
-
Calgary 'using more water than it can produce', officials say
In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.
-
FEATURE
FEATURE Why modern technology could be at risk if a strong geomagnetic storm hits
The risks our technology-reliant civilization may face in the event a severe geomagnetic storm hits earth, and who monitors space weather activity for Canada.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Windy weekend will cool Calgary slightly this weekend
The first week of June has got off to a mostly seasonal start.
Toronto
-
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly were ordered to stop painting their Toronto home. Here is why.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
-
Public health officials warn about rise in cases involving 'potentially life-threatening bacterial infection'
Public health officials in Toronto are raising concerns about an increase in cases involving a “potentially life-threatening bacterial infection” and are warning residents to ensure that they are vaccinated.
-
Ontario man shocked after wheel comes loose and causes nearly $7,000 in damage
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's new waste plan looks to extend life of Trail Road Landfill until 2049
The City of Ottawa is looking to extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill to 2049 through several initiatives to reduce the amount of waste residents are throwing out, deferring the multi-million-dollar cost of a new landfill or building a waste-to-energy facility.
-
Lansdowne 2.0 appeal dismissed as Ontario's new housing bill receives Royal Assent
The Glebe Community Association's legal challenge to the City of Ottawa's redevelopment of Lansdowne Park has been halted by the Ontario government new housing legislation designed to cut red tape and build homes faster.
-
Federal offender breaches statutory release, ROPE issue Canada wide warrant
A Canada wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a federal offender after breaching his statutory release, said the Ontario Provincial Police.
Montreal
-
Man who killed Quebec student in 2000 pleads guilty to separate attempted murder
The man who was convicted earlier this year in the first-degree murder of a Quebec junior college student in 2000 has pleaded guilty in a second cold case.
-
Montreal police arrest 15, disperse McGill pro-Palestinian protesters with pepper spray
Montreal police say 15 people were arrested after officers used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill university after they barricaded themselves in the administration building as part of a 'global call to action.'
-
F1 fans told to leave Gilles-Villeneuve track area temporarily due to Montreal storm
Some of the F1 fans who went to Ile Notre Dame in Montreal for practice sessions were told to leave the grand stand area of the Gilles-Villeneuve circuit after a major rainstorm hit the island.
Atlantic
-
Mi'kmaq First Nation to become majority owner of 2 shipyards in Nova Scotia
A First Nation in Nova Scotia is purchasing two shipyards in the province, saying the acquisitions will position the band to compete for defence contracts.
-
Images of Dartmouth, N.S., shooting suspect released by police
Halifax Regional Police has released images of a suspect who allegedly shot a man in Dartmouth, N.S., earlier this week.
-
Human remains discovered near Reversing Falls in Saint John, N.B.
Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating after a body was discovered along the Saint John River.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Surrey shooting injures 1 man, police looking for suspect: RCMP
A shooting in Surrey injured one man Friday morning, leaving police looking for a suspect.
-
Beware of unpaid parking ticket text scam: City of Vancouver
The City of Vancouver is warning locals to be wary of text messages claiming a parking ticket has been unpaid.
-
Weekend weather forecast shows sun, warm temperatures for Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver is in for a warm, sunny weekend with some parts of the region expected to see temperatures rise to the mid or high 20s.
Vancouver Island
-
BC United rolls out child-care plan promising to 'fix' NDP's $10-a-day promise
Targeting young families and an unfulfilled NDP promise, Kevin Falcon — and his BC United party — are pledging $10-a-day child care.
-
BC Hydro offering overnight discount with new rate plan
BC Hydro is hoping to incentivize people to change the way they consume electricity – by offering an overnight discount.
-
B.C. city loses appeal of million-dollar award for spectator's hockey puck injury
British Columbia's highest court has struck down an appeal by the City of Langford, which argued that a million-dollar payout to a woman who was hit in the face with a roller-hockey puck at a municipal arena was disproportionately high for her injuries.
Kelowna
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman critically injured in collision with Northern Ont. OPP boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
-
Group that shot two moose from motorboat in northern Ont. fined $27K
Three people from Kapuskasing and Val Rita in northern Ontario have been fined and banned from hunting for 26 years for moose hunting violations in 2023.
-
Police in northwestern Ont. search for U.S. man who went missing on canoe trip
A search is underway in Quetico Provincial Park, located west of Thunder Bay, Ont., for a missing canoeist.
Barrie
-
Another discreditable conduct charge laid against Barrie police inspector
CTV News has learned a Barrie police officer is charged with a second count of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act stemming from an on-duty internal incident.
-
Man arrested for causing disturbance during D-Day ceremony in Barrie
Police arrested a man accused of causing a disturbance at the D-Day ceremony held in downtown Barrie on Thursday morning.
-
Lithium-Ion battery charger sparks house fire in Orillia, causing significant damage
A fire sparked by a Lithium-ion battery charger caused considerable damage to an Orillia home and injured two people Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
Court date set for man charged with second degree murder in fatal Kitchener shooting
A wanted man has formally been charged with second degree murder after a fatal Kitchener shooting last August.
-
Public health officials warn about rise in cases involving 'potentially life-threatening bacterial infection'
Public health officials in Toronto are raising concerns about an increase in cases involving a “potentially life-threatening bacterial infection” and are warning residents to ensure that they are vaccinated.
-
Hidden Gem: Nearly 800 memorial trees planted in Elmira forest
A memorial forest that makes up part of the Kissing Bridge Trailway is nearing 800 trees planted by the Elmira Lions Club.
London
-
'High-risk training' taking place in Wingham on Friday
OPP are using Friday's PD Day in Wingham to work on some training. Partnering with the Avon Maitland District School Board, police will conduct emergency response training at F.E. Madill High School.
-
One person dead, four others injured after Thursday evening crash
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe. Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.
-
Landlord association warns of litigation if council enacts draft by-law intended to stop 'renovictions'
New details about city hall’s plan to crackdown on “renovictions” have triggered a firm response from an organization representing local landlords.