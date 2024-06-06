Winnipeg police seeking surveillance, information after fatal hit-and-run

A 61-year-old cyclist has died after a hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent Thursday morning.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, emergency crews were called to the scene at Wellington Crescent near Cockburn Street North for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist.

Officers say the 61-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died.

His family has been notified, police say.

Officers say their investigation found the fatal collision was a hit-and-run, and both the cylist and the vehicle were travelling in the same direction.

A suspect vehicle has since been recovered, police say.

An investigation is ongoing. The area remains cordoned off to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Anyone with information, including possible dash cam footage or home surveillance, is asked to call the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.