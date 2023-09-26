Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police seize $130K in drugs during traffic stop

    Winnipeg police

    The Winnipeg Police Service seized about $130,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop over the weekend in the city’s West End.

    In September 2023, the Guns and Gang Unit began an investigation involving a home in the 500 block of Spence Street. Police note that search warrants were applied for and granted.

    As part of this investigation, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape in the 800 block of Ellice Avenue on Saturday at 9:20 p.m.

    Police searched the vehicle and its multiple occupants and seized a large number of items, including about $130,000 in drugs. The items include:

    • A loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle;
    • Numerous 12-gauge shotgun shells;
    • .22 calibre ammunition;
    • Several cell phones;
    • $3,315 in Canadian money;
    • 770 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value $40,000;
    • 489 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $75,000;
    • 15 Percocet pills with an estimated street value of $300;
    • Digital scales and packaging material;
    • A 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun;
    • A 9mm handgun and magazine;
    • 275 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $14,000;
    • Nine grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $900; and
    • One gram of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $150.

    Officers also searched the home in the 500 block of Spence Street where they seized a .22 calibre rifle, a digital scale, shotgun shells, .22 calibre ammunition, and a piece of a sawed off barrel.

    Police charged four men with numerous drug and weapons-related offences. They were taken into custody. Two women are also facing charges and have been released from custody.

