Winnipeg police seize $130K in drugs during traffic stop

The Winnipeg Police Service seized about $130,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop over the weekend in the city’s West End.

In September 2023, the Guns and Gang Unit began an investigation involving a home in the 500 block of Spence Street. Police note that search warrants were applied for and granted.

As part of this investigation, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape in the 800 block of Ellice Avenue on Saturday at 9:20 p.m.

Police searched the vehicle and its multiple occupants and seized a large number of items, including about $130,000 in drugs. The items include:

A loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle;

Numerous 12-gauge shotgun shells;

.22 calibre ammunition;

Several cell phones;

$3,315 in Canadian money;

770 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value $40,000;

489 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $75,000;

15 Percocet pills with an estimated street value of $300;

Digital scales and packaging material;

A 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun;

A 9mm handgun and magazine;

275 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $14,000;

Nine grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $900; and

One gram of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $150.

Officers also searched the home in the 500 block of Spence Street where they seized a .22 calibre rifle, a digital scale, shotgun shells, .22 calibre ammunition, and a piece of a sawed off barrel.

Police charged four men with numerous drug and weapons-related offences. They were taken into custody. Two women are also facing charges and have been released from custody.