Featured
Winnipeg police seize meth, bear spray after chase with cyclist
Officers said after searching the man they seized a can of bear spray and 3.5 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $350. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 12:00PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service seized methamphetamine and bear spray following a chase with a man on a bike.
Around 11:35 a.m. on Friday, officers saw a man on a bike commit a violation of the Highway Traffic Act around Sargent Avenue and Langside Street.
Police said the man was known to them.
According to a news release, the man tried to flee by bike, but officers chased him by foot and found him in the 500 block of Furby Street. He allegedly had a knife and was taken custody.
Officers said after searching the man they seized a can of bear spray and 3.5 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $350.
Cory Jason Carvajal, 33, has been charged with a number of offences including two counts of possession of a weapon.
He was detained in custody.