

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service seized methamphetamine and bear spray following a chase with a man on a bike.

Around 11:35 a.m. on Friday, officers saw a man on a bike commit a violation of the Highway Traffic Act around Sargent Avenue and Langside Street.

Police said the man was known to them.

According to a news release, the man tried to flee by bike, but officers chased him by foot and found him in the 500 block of Furby Street. He allegedly had a knife and was taken custody.

Officers said after searching the man they seized a can of bear spray and 3.5 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $350.

Cory Jason Carvajal, 33, has been charged with a number of offences including two counts of possession of a weapon.

He was detained in custody.