WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine and several guns during three separate incidents over the weekend that led to five arrests.

A NEWLY DAMAGED CAR PARKED ON WRONG SIDE OF STREET

On Dec. 27 around 11:35 a.m., officers from the guns and gangs unit saw a freshly damaged vehicle with a dealer licence plate parked on the wrong side of the road near Aberdeen Avenue and Aikins Street.

Police said they did a traffic stop, determined the vehicle was probably stolen and arrested two people. Officers found 1.55 grams of meth with an estimated street value of $80, and a .22 calibre rifle.

Winnipeg police said they later confirmed the vehicle was stolen from the Spence area on Dec. 18, and the dealer licence plate was taken from the St. Matthews area at some point between Dec. 23 and 24.

Gavin Harley Troy Anderson, 25, and Raven Dawn Severight, 30, have both been charged with several offences, including possession of scheduled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. They are in custody.

POLICE SEIZE OVER $2,500 WORTH OF DRUGS

On Dec. 29 around 11 p.m., officers noticed a vehicle with its back licence plate obscured by snow near Main Street and Selkirk Avenue.

According to a news release, when the vehicle was stopped near Main Street and Euclid Avenue police made “several drug-related observations,” and arrested two people.

After officers searched the vehicles and suspects, they seized 29 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $2,640, two mobile devices and $1,810 in cash.

Okoth Obeing, 19, has been charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine. He’s in custody.

An 18-year-old man is facing the same charges and was released on a promise to appear in court.

POLICE RECOVER SHOTGUN STOLEN IN 2008

Right around the same time on Dec. 29, officers from the guns and gangs unit saw a man known to them riding a bike along a sidewalk near Ellice Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

Police said they stopped the man in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue, and arrested him after they saw a sawed-off pump action shotgun and imitation ballistics vest in his bag.

Officers noted the gun was taken from a home in the Selkirk, Man., area in April 2008, and the bike was taken from the Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street area in August 2019.

James Thomas Wiebe, 28, has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon prohibited device or ammunition. He’s in custody.