

CTV Winnipeg





A large machete and hundreds of dollars in meth were seized on Saturday, according to Winnipeg police.

Officers say they found the weapon and drugs at a Winnipeg man’s property, who was arrested earlier that day.

The man reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest when police tracked him down around Osborne St. and Brandon Ave. around 11 p.m.

When they searched his property, police also found two large knives, bolt cutters and wire cutters.

Police say the meth seized had a street value of about $450 dollars.

Nicholas Alfred Wright, 43, is facing four charges and was detained in custody.