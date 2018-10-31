

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say they seized thousands of dollars’ worth of methamphetamine from a North End home Tuesday night.

Police say they searched a home near Pritchard Avenue and Salter Street around 11 p.m.

Inside they found 100 grams of meth valued at over $8,000, several weapons and ammunition.

Dario Dilbert, 28, and 41-year-year old Grave Ruby Paul are both charged with three counts of possessing prohibited or restricted firearms and possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking, among other charges.

Curtis Harrison, 22, is charged with failure to comply with recognizance.

They have been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre, police say.