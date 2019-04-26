A homemade danger in Winnipeg is growing.

Winnipeg police say a suspect entered a Notre Dame Avenue restaurant and lounge Thursday night and headed towards the counter. He then allegedly pointed a firearm at an employee and demanded money.

Insp. Max Waddell say the weapon used in the alleged robbery was an improvised gun.

"It's no different than using a real firearm,” said Waddell

Waddell said in a lot of cases the firearms are made from bicycle parts and springs, which is a contributing factor to the increase in bike thefts tied in with the meth crisis.

"One common theme that were seeing in the city of Winnipeg right now is the use of parts from bicycles and that goes hand in hand with the methamphetamine trade. It’s used as a commodity to be bought and sold,” said Waddell

It's not just bike parts.

Two years ago police showed off a collection of improvised firearms using various items including a cane and a broom handle.

Numbers show the use of these improvised guns in Winnipeg is on the rise. In 2016 police seized three weapons, in 2017 they seized six and in 2018 it was over 60.

Waddell said while they're not made of real gun parts the bullets are real and they can have the same impact as a legitimate firearm.

"I can tell you a number of these improvised firearms have been used in significant and serious incidents in the city over the past year meaning 2018,” said Waddell

As for the suspect in the alleged robbery, police say patrons in the restaurant approached him from behind, disarmed him and held him until officers arrived.

52-year-old Eric John Lecoy has been charged with robbery as well as a number of other offences. He is in custody.