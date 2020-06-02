WINNIPEG -- A first-quarter report to the Winnipeg Police Board predicts revenue forecasts for the Winnipeg Police Service for 2020 will be down by $7.9 million related to COVID-19, with a decrease in photo and traditional enforcement.

Photo enforcement revenue is projected to be $6.9 million under budget, and traditional enforcement is estimated to be down by $2 million.

Until this week, photo enforcement was not being done in elementary school zones while schools and daycares were closed.

The report said cost estimates for the year are up $5.6 million due to COVID-19 expenses, the police pension shortfall, and the Guns and Gangs program.

It also says overtime is trending up compared to last year and could be further impacted by the pandemic.