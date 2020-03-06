WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is reorganizing to create a new approach to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls cases.

The new model will see the coordination and consolidation of the homicide, counter exploitation, missing persons, and internet child exploitation units.

Police said in a press release the new model lets it rapidly transition and coordinate investigations involving the exploitation of Indigenous women and girls, including missing persons and homicide investigations.

A dedicated family liaison position has also been added to assist police investigators in communicating and working with families of MMIWG and their respective communities.

The Winnipeg Police Service said with the new model it will have more flexibility with the specialized units when it comes to working with the Indigenous community and the Winnipeg Outreach Network, an assembly of grassroots and community groups that provide services to Indigenous women and youth.

Police also said the remaining Winnipeg police investigators assigned to Project Devote will be reassigned to this consolidated approach.

Project Devote, a joint effort between RCMP and Winnipeg police, was created in 2012 and focused on unsolved murders and missing people. At the time, it received some backlash from the Manitoba Association of Chiefs because it didn't directly address missing and murdered indigenous women.

Police said they will continue to work with RCMP investigators assigned to Project Devote and will share any new information that may emerge in the future.

"As a police service, we have to focus our efforts on working with the Indigenous community to ensure vulnerable Indigenous women and girls are not exploited in the first place," said Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth.