Winnipeg police shut down Salter Street
Winnipeg police have shut down a section of Salter Street.
Multiple police vehicles are on the scene as officers have taped off a large stretch of Salter Street.
On Twitter, the city said all lanes at Salter Street and Mountain Avenue had been closed. No details have been released as to what caused the closure.
CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg police for more details.
This is a developing story. More to come.
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
As food prices soar, farmers say they're not being paid more
The soaring cost of food means Canadians are paying more for meat, fruits and vegetables, but that money isn’t making its way back to farmers.
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
No more mandates on the Hill, as Senate ends COVID-19 vaccine requirement
The Senate has decided to follow suit with the House of Commons in lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20. This means that starting Monday, there will no longer be requirements to show proof of vaccination in order to enter any of the House or Senate buildings on Parliament Hill.
Knix seeks sanctions for lawyers behind class-action suit that alleges menstrual underwear contains 'forever chemicals'
Canadian undergarment maker Knix Wear Inc. filed a motion to dismiss a class-action complaint against the company and also filed a motion for sanctions against the lawyers representing the plaintiffs for not conducting an independent investigation before filing a lawsuit alleging its products contain harmful chemicals.
Health Canada recalls 6 hand sanitizers due to potential for undeclared methanol
Health Canada has recalled six hand sanitizers manufactured by the Rocky Mountain Soap Company that may contain undeclared methanol at “at elevated levels.”
Regina
Backyard suites now permitted across city of Regina
A new housing option is now permitted in Regina after city council voted in favour of backyard suites being built anywhere in the city.
170 employees laid off at Evraz steel mill in Regina; further cuts expected
Evraz has laid off 170 employees at the steel mill in Regina since the beginning of May after choosing to idle its large diameter pipe production in the city, according to a statement from the company.
Mossbank, Sask. man $1M richer after LOTTO MAX draw
A man from Mossbank is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire after scoring big on a LOTTO MAX draw.
Saskatoon
Man charged in Saskatoon woman's death released, ordered not to contact gang members
A man charged in connection to Megan Gallagher’s death has been released from jail.
Teen girl seriously injured after Saskatoon police chase ends in crash
A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash after an early morning police chase.
Sask. RCMP major crime unit investigates missing 18-year-old
Prince Albert RCMP now considers the disappearance of Seth Deschambeault suspicious.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury man dies of rare infection following dog bite
The family of a Sudbury man, who passed away after a rare bacterial infection caused by a bite from his dog, is sharing his story as a warning to others.
Sudbury's Integrity Commissioner to look into KED city council issue
Sudbury mayor, Brian Bigger, said he plans to file a complaint with the integrity commissioner after a late-night council meeting Thursday over the Kingsway Entertainment District.
Paramedic charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
Nearly four months after a tragic crash between an ambulance and a snow plow that killed a 68-year-old woman near Wawa, police have laid charges.
Edmonton
Powerful storms overnight, early Saturday in Edmonton area
It’s shaping up to be an active and noisy night in Edmonton with the chance for storms continuing into early Saturday morning.
'Enough with the old boys club': Half of UCP leadership race candidates are women
Half of the candidates currently running to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party, and become Alberta's next premier, are women.
Uncovering the past: Railway ties from historic streetcar line found under 124 Street
Contractors working on a streetscape project on 124 Street have uncovered a piece of Edmonton’s history.
Toronto
Police searching for man after woman found dead inside Brampton, Ont. home
Peel police are looking for the 29-year-old 'intimate partner' of a woman who was found dead inside a Brampton house Friday morning.
Toronto to offer 2 monkeypox vaccine clinics with expanded eligibility this weekend
Toronto will host two monkeypox vaccination clinics this weekend with expanded eligibility as health officials confirm 21 cases in Ontario, with the majority in the GTA.
Calgary
BREAKING | Calgary ends state of local emergency called in response to flooding risk
The city of Calgary is no longer under a state of local emergency, city officials announced on Friday, adding another storm that was causing concern is no longer an issue.
Woman found dead inside northeast Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home in the northeast community of Castleridge.
Calgary tech sector growing rapidly as job fair aims to attract local talent
More than 1,500 people handed out their resumes and made important connections at a job fair seeking to attract new and experienced professionals to Calgary’s booming tech industry.
Montreal
Ontario woman, 25, to be charged with murder in killing of man inside Laval restaurant
Quebec provincial police say a woman arrested in Ontario will face murder charges in connection with a homicide inside a Laval restaurant earlier this month.
Quebec RCMP say search complete of properties allegedly connected with neo-Nazi group
The RCMP say search warrants executed Thursday on properties southwest of Quebec City allegedly connected to a neo-Nazi terrorist group were completed without incident and the investigation remains ongoing.
Ottawa
Ottawa family’s Australian vacation in jeopardy amid major passport delays
Kenton White was one of dozens of people who lined up before dawn outside the Service Canada office in Gatineau, Que. on Friday to secure a place in line to meet with staff at the Passport Office.
Here are the top 10 Ottawa intersections for red light camera violations
The three red light cameras on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, issued 8,500 tickets last year.
Atlantic
'The worst is yet to come': Rising food costs devouring Maritime household budgets
As food costs continue to go up, one expert says prices are likely to get worse before improving.
RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
Fredericton emergency department only accepting urgent cases this weekend
The emergency department at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton is facing a shortage of physician coverage this weekend.
Kitchener
Police release photos connected to Kitchener shootings
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to a pair of shootings in Kitchener on Thursday.
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Guelph, Ont.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the case was confirmed on Thursday in a man between the ages 20 and 30.
Fallen tree knocks out power to 1,350 customers in Kitchener
Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro says crews are working to restore power in Kitchener’s Victoria Park neighbourhood and a section of downtown after a tree fell on a line.
Vancouver
B.C. pharmacies told to keep baby formula behind the counter during shortage
The threat of a shortage of specialized infant formulas in British Columbia has prompted an order from the Ministry of Health to put the containers behind the counter.
Abolish the park board? Poll finds half of Vancouverites would like to do just that
Fifty-two per cent of Vancouver residents would like to see the city's Board of Parks and Recreation abolished and responsibility for city parks placed under the jurisdiction of the city council, according to a new poll.
Former child soldier now UBC student, with plans to help others displaced by war
A former child soldier from South Sudan is now attending UBC on a full-ride scholarship, and hopes to one day help other refugees.
Vancouver Island
Bald eagles raise baby hawk in 2nd recorded instance in B.C.
A pair of bald eagles in British Columbia have taken the extremely unusual step of adopting a baby red-tailed hawk into their nest, according to the Gabriola Rescue of Wildlife Society
Victoria mayor dons drag, condemns threats that cancelled all-ages performance
Victoria's mayor has condemned the threats of violence that caused the cancellation of a family-friendly drag show that was scheduled for this weekend, and she did it while sporting a fake beard and a bow tie.
BC Ferries cancels weekend sailings for 2nd week in a row
BC Ferries says staff shortages have led to sailing cancellations on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.