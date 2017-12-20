

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have issued a new plea for public help in finding a man who disappeared seven years ago.

Kerry Klyne, also known as Darren Klyne, was reported missing on Dec. 20, 2010. He was 27 years old at that time.

Police say Klyne is six feet tall and about 230 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He has a small scar on the left side of his mouth.

Anyone with information regarding Klyne’s whereabouts can call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.