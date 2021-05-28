WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service will address warrants that were recently issued to people who allegedly violated public health orders ahead of a planned anti-restrictions rally Friday evening at The Forks.

Inspector Nick Paulet will speak at a news conference at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Earlier Friday, Winnipeg police confirmed they obtained a warrant for Chris Saccoccia, who also goes by the name Chris Sky, who was promoted as a speaker at the event.

Police also said another person was arrested for repeated violations of public health orders, and five other warrants are outstanding.

The Forks issued a statement, saying they made public health enforcement officials and police aware of the planned event.

“We have not provided permission to be on Forks property to this group, nor would we, as current public health guidelines prevent gatherings or events of any size,” the statement reads.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman also strongly advised people from attending the rally.

This is a developing story. More to come.