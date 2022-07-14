Winnipeg police to announce arrest in 3D printed gun investigation
Winnipeg police to announce arrest in 3D printed gun investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service will announce arrests made following an investigation into 3D printed firearms.
Officers will speak at the police service’s headquarters at 11 a.m. on Thursday. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
Insp. Elton Hall, and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) director Jeryn Peters will be speaking at the event.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
LIVE AT 11 AM
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
The federal government is bringing back mandatory random testing for air travellers coming into Canada, starting July 19.
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
Patient dies while waiting hours to be seen in New Brunswick emergency department
The death of a patient in the waiting room of a Fredericton hospital's emergency department this week is prompting calls for major improvements to the province's health-care system.
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Police: 14-year-old girl dies on Denmark amusement park ride
A 14-year-old girl died Thursday at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark, police said, reportedly when the rear part of a roller-coaster ride came off the rails.
WestJet flights delayed due to system outage
'Intermittent issues' in a telecommunications system are leading to delayed WestJet flights in Canada and abroad Thursday morning.
10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto
The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
Feds should make coerced sterilization a criminal offence: Senate report
A Senate committee says forced and coerced sterilization should be a criminal offence and those subjected to it need an apology and compensation.
Regina
-
Highway 6 north of Regina reopened following serious collision: RCMP
RCMP said Highway 6 north of Regina has been reopened Thursday morning after a collision blocked both lanes late Wednesday afternoon.
-
Emergency crews respond after home struck by lightning overnight
Emergency crews were called to a home on the 2800 block of Victoria Ave. after residents reported their house had been hit by lightning around 3 a.m. on Thursday.
-
1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.
Saskatoon
-
1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.
-
Family of Saskatoon woman missing for 3 days pleads for help
The husband of a missing woman is pleading for the public's help in finding his wife.
-
Sask. mobile home residents forced to leave Leisureland after lease expires
It’s the first summer in 18 years that Karen Fisher won’t be planting flowers in the garden that surrounds her home in Leisureland, a mobile home community southwest of Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
The federal government is bringing back mandatory random testing for air travellers coming into Canada, starting July 19.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
Sudbury police arrest man wanted in Frood Road stabbing
The man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a double-stabbing earlier this month on Frood Road has been arrested, Sudbury police say.
Edmonton
-
Documents show recommendations, warnings from Alta. chief medical officer of health
The Provincial Court of Alberta released documents on Wednesday that provide a glimpse into how Alberta's United Conservative government decided when to begin removing provincial COVID-19 restrictions last February.
-
WestJet flights delayed due to system outage
'Intermittent issues' in a telecommunications system are leading to delayed WestJet flights in Canada and abroad Thursday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Heat returns for a few days
Sunshine and above-average temperatures for the next three days in Edmonton and area.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mandatory random COVID-19 testing returning for Toronto Pearson airport travellers
Starting next week, fully-vaccinated travellers entering Canada through Toronto Pearson International Airport will once again be subjected to mandatory random COVID-19 testing.
-
Toronto boy runs into Adam Sandler and Drake in one 'unbelievable' night
An 11-year-old Toronto boy says he is still in shock after meeting Adam Sandler and Drake by chance in the same night.
-
COVID-19 vaccine 4th dose booking open today for Ontarians aged 18 to 59
Many adults across Ontario are now able to book second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines.
Calgary
-
WestJet flights delayed due to system outage
'Intermittent issues' in a telecommunications system are leading to delayed WestJet flights in Canada and abroad Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
Documents show recommendations, warnings from Alta. chief medical officer of health
The Provincial Court of Alberta released documents on Wednesday that provide a glimpse into how Alberta's United Conservative government decided when to begin removing provincial COVID-19 restrictions last February.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 update coming Thursday amid increase in hospitalizations
Quebec reported a steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday with a net increase of about 100 beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
-
Montreal's Caribbean community seeks answers after 15 officers interrupt BBQ
Montreal's Grenadian community is demanding answers after 15 police officers reported to a fundraising event last month in response to a noise complaint.
-
Quebec church abuse victims ask Pope for 'swift justice' ahead of visit
Quebec victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy members are calling on Pope Francis to provide "swift justice."
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person injured in downtown Ottawa stabbing
Ottawa police are at the scene of a stabbing at Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue, near the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa Public Health increasing operations at clinics to administer fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Ottawa Public Health says it's increasing vaccination capacity at community clinics, mobile clinics and neighbourhood hubs, as Ontario expands eligibility for a second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
Worker dies at N.S. rock quarry after piece of equipment catches fire: Department of Labour
A workplace death at a rock quarry in Nova Scotia's Strait area is under investigation by the Department of Labour.
-
Patient dies while waiting hours to be seen in New Brunswick emergency department
The death of a patient in the waiting room of a Fredericton hospital's emergency department this week is prompting calls for major improvements to the province's health-care system.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder charge laid after human remains found behind Guelph business
Police have charged a man with second-degree murder after human remains were found behind a Guelph business on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Local pharmacists, public health units prepare for new wave of vaccinations
On Wednesday morning, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced all adults aged 18 and up can book a fourth dose appointment using the provincial system as of 8 a.m. on July 14.
-
Two charged in screen slashing at Waterloo cinema
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a series of screen slashings at several southern Ontario movie theatres – including in Waterloo.
Vancouver
-
Province to provide update on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion
The province will provide an update on the long awaited Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion, which is the first rapid transit project south of the Fraser River in three decades.
-
Woman found after 'out of character' disappearance: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say a young Indigenous woman who hadn't been heard from in several days has been found.
-
'Rapid' spread of avian flu cases prompts call from SPCA for B.C. residents to remove bird feeders
With dozens of confirmed avian flu cases among wild birds in B.C., the provincial SPCA is urging residents to temporarily remove bird feeders to stop the rapid spread of the disease.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. municipality changes name to ancestral First Nation name
In a first for British Columbia, a municipality is changing its name back to its ancestral First Nation title.
-
B.C. announces fire ban for coastal regions, including Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii
British Columbia fire officials will ban most open fires on the B.C. coast, including Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii, starting this week.
-
Police seek owners of 4 pieces seized in massive Oak Bay art fraud investigation
Investigators are trying to identify the owners or artists behind four artworks that were among thousands of pieces seized during an investigation into an art dealer in Oak Bay, B.C.