Winnipeg police to announce arrests in catalytic converter thefts

The Winnipeg Police Service is set to announce arrests into an investigation of catalytic converter thefts in Winnipeg.

The service will announce the results of an investigation into the stolen car parts codenamed “Project Precious” at 11 a.m. Friday.

CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Catalytic converter theft has risen in Winnipeg in recent years.

Winnipeg police told CTV News Winnipeg in April that incidents jumped from 336 in 2020 to more than 1,600 in 2021.