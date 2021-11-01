Winnipeg police to announce charges in hospital stabbing, two homicides

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Police Service will announce charges in the stabbing at Seven Oaks General and two homicides that investigators believe are connected.

Police will speak to media at 11 a.m. on Monday. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The update comes after a worker was stabbed at Seven Oaks General Hospital, and two homicides – one in Winnipeg on Toronto Street, and one in New Bothwell, Man. – on Oct. 27.

A suspect was taken into custody. Police and RCMP believe all three incidents are related.

Friends have identified Judy Swain as the victim of the homicide in New Bothwell, and Stuart Farley, Swain’s ex-husband, as the victim in the Winnipeg homicide.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb