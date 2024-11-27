WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police to announce new charges in animal cruelty investigation

    The Winnipeg Police Service will announce additional charges in an animal cruelty investigation that involved cats being killed and tortured.

    At a news conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m., police are providing an update on Project Artemis.

    CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Project Artemis involved an investigation into reports of videos and photographs of animals being killed and tortured that were posted on the Dark Web. Police note about 10 cats were involved.

    A 55-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were charged in connection to the investigation.

    CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the news conference.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

