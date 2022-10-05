Winnipeg police to give update on Legislature encampment arrests

The Winnipeg Police Service will provide an update on arrests made following the dismantling of an encampment at the Manitoba Legislature on Tuesday.

Officers will speak Wednesday at 2 p.m. at police headquarters. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Officers dismantled the camp, which was set up this spring, on Tuesday afternoon -- one day after occupants were allegedly bringing in building materials to build a new teepee to expand the camp. Approximately 40 police officers were involved in the removal of the camp. Fencing has been placed around the location of the encampment.

The WPS said Tyler Demarchuk, 27, Patrick Neilen, 34, Aaron Lee Dumas, 45, Eduardo Alberto Barahona, 55, Krystal Lisa Kerriann Jensen, 35, Monique Cusson, 36, and Ashley Catcheway, 39, were charged with obstructing peace officers and deposit items in the legislative precinct that support extended stay.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

The government passed a law in the spring that forbids encampments on the legislature grounds and bans people from supplying generators, firewood and other goods.

People who break the rules can be evicted from the grounds and face fines of up to $5,000.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said in a statement on Monday that security concerns had escalated over the past few weeks, citing verbal assaults and threats to staff and visitors.

With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow and Jeff Keele